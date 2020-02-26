Plans for a new passenger terminal at McCracken County’s Barkley Regional Airport got a boost Monday as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear pledged $5 million in state funds to aid the effort.
Beshear made the announcement in front of an estimated crowd of 100 local and state officials and other area representatives at the current Barkley terminal passenger area.
The $5 million, which will come from the Kentucky Department of Aviation, combined with $20 million in Federal Aviation Administration funding, will go toward the approximately $36 million project to replace the current terminal, which was built in 1953.
“Barkley Airport has done a lot for this area, but now it’s time to get started on a new path, a path that shows where all of us in western Kentucky can go,” Beshear said.
“Today we take another step towards that vision of the airport of the future, of the ‘front door’ that we can greet people with when they come to western Kentucky.”
The governor said his administration is “focused on creating new economies in areas like agrotech, where western Kentucky can be a leader, taking our history and tradition of farming and bringing in the manufacturing, the science, all of those next generation jobs I believe can be located right here.
“But for this area to truly take off, for us to truly have the type of job creation we want, we need a world-class airport terminal.”
The project is expected to break ground in spring 2021, and be completed by the end of 2023, the governor said.
“The new Barkley Airport will be a dream come true for state and local leaders alike, and for all Kentuckians,” he said.
George Bray, airport authority board chairman, thanked the governor, Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer for their partnership in the project, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao for the federal commitments for the new terminal.
“Barkley Regional is truly a regional airport,” Bray said. “We believe the new terminal will spark growth both on and around the airfield with great potential for additional opportunities like aviation-related industries and the potential to add air cargo to the list of logistical modes that are so important to our region like river, rail and road transportation.”
Harless echoed some of the governor’s remarks about the importance of the different entities working together.
“The truth is when we work together, and we partner with our state and our federal officials, we can do so many big things in this community,” the mayor said. “This (terminal) may be located in McCracken County, and may be partially funded by the city of Paducah, but we know that the benefits are way bigger than our geographic boundaries.”
Referencing the “Golden Triangle” of Louisville, Lexington and Frankfort, often referred to as where most of the state’s development and progress takes place, Clymer suggested west Kentucky has the “McCracken Platinum Triangle,” with the ongoing development of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, the Ohio River Triple Rail Megasite and now the Barkley Airport expansion.
“We’re going to have a nice terminal here where, as the governor says, people coming in will have a great first impression of a developing, enthusiastic, growing community,” he said.
Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president, noted that the business advocacy organization had funding for the new terminal as its top priority.
“I guess we can maybe put a checkmark beside that today,” she said. “Five million is amazing. We thank the state of Kentucky, we thank all our friends and neighbors, our legislators, thank you all so much.”
“Now, with the state’s help in addition to the funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, this project is gaining real momentum. We are going to make this happen”
