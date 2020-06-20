On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 258 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 13,454.
He also reported two more deaths. To date, 522 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.
“I know Kentuckians have what it takes to reopen as safely as possible,” Beshear said. “We must continue to strike the balance between supporting our local economies and still cutting our contacts significantly.”
On Friday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — eight in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, one in Henderson County, and one in Union County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 815.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported one new case, bringing that county’s total to 507.
