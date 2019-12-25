FRANKFORT -- The Governor's Mansion near the state Capitol will be the full-time home for new Gov. Andy Beshear, his wife, Britainy Beshear, and their children, Will, 10, and Lila, 9.
Beshear, a Democrat who took office Dec. 10, said his will be the first family to live full-time in the mansion in decades.
Recent governors have used the mansion but not for full-time living quarters. Former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, Beshear's predecessor, kept a mansion in Anchorage in Jefferson County as his family's primary residence.
Beshear said his wife and he will put their Louisville home on the market.
A few renovations will be made on the mansion that will be permanent to the structure, Beshear said.
He said "a monstrous brown spa tub" put in during the 1991-1995 administration of Gov. Brereton Jones will be removed and the second-floor kitchen will be updated.
All the renovation costs will be paid for by a foundation created for the mansion's upkeep and no taxpayers' dollars will be used, Beshear said.
The governor and first lady have not yet decided where their children will attend school. He said they will be taking a tour of Frankfort's independent school system.
Beshear also reported that he has used the state plane only once and it was for an official trip to meet with House Republicans at their Western Kentucky retreat.
He said his office will provide regular updates of the use of the state plane. Questions arose late this year about Bevin's use of the state plane.
Beshear also said he and his family will be driving to the Dec. 30 Music City Bowl in Nashville for a game between the University of Louisville and Mississippi State. He predicted U of L will win the contest, 28-14.
He promised reporters no more news conferences until Jan. 2.
