In a time when hope is a difficult concept to hold on to, Grace L. Schluckebier of Hopkinsville recently put her own fears aside to help others.
A freshman at Cedarville University in Ohio, Schluckebier and nine of her co-eds spent spring break earlier this month serving others at Salt Lake City, Utah.
“I definitely learned a lot on this trip and God used it to stretch me and grow me in so many ways,” she said. “It was such a good experience to see the huge need for the Gospel even here in America.”
The university sent 16 Global Outreach teams with more than 209 students, faculty and staff members to domestic and international locations March 2-8, according to a release. Global Outreach exists to prepare and organize the Cedarville University community to know, live and share the gospel.
“The Global Outreach office had an application process for everyone who wanted to attend a trip which required several references and a questionnaire portion,” Schluckebier said. “Cedarville and the Global Outreach team does a great job of encouraging all students to participate in these ministries and take at least one trip during their time at the university, which our president Dr. Thomas White highly recommends.”
While in Utah, Schluckebier and her team partnered with a local church to help with physical work needs and evangelize at universities in the valley and a nearby park.
“I think ‘evangelism’ in general is a scary term — — at least it is for me. My fear of people’s opinions can often stand in the way and in the moments before we were going to do this, I was petrified,” she said. “But the thought of doing it is so much scarier than actually doing it. God really showed me through this that His spirit can work through all things, and I just needed to be fully dependent on Him and His strength to share the hope of the world with people who so desperately need to hear it.”
To minister to the Salt Lake community, they spent a lot of time passing out door-hangers in surrounding neighborhoods that advertised the upcoming Easter service at the church.
“One of the main goals the church there had for us was for us to be able to visualize and consider what life out there would look like working and serving in a church and an area with a lot of need for the Gospel and faithful Bible-believing church members,” Schluckebier said.
Although the world has changed in the past few weeks with the COVID-19 pandemic, the intercultural studies major said it is important for students today to do mission work.
“Our world is in desperate need of the gospel … There is such a great need for the hope that Christians have, and we are sent to go tell them about it,” Schluckebier said. “Not only is there a great need, but short-term mission trips can open up our own eyes and hearts to the needs of others. Oftentimes God works on our own hearts on these trips to draw us closer to His heart as well. Overall, I think trips like this are so beneficial and kingdom-mandated.”
Starting Monday, Schluckebier will be studying from home, as Cedarville announced a transition to online classes for at least two weeks because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Looking back on her mission trip, Schluckebier said she learned about others and herself in Utah.
“I absolutely loved all the people I was able to meet through this experience,” she said. “It was such a joy to be able to pray with some of the people in the church and other church planters.”
