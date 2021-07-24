The Green River Area Development District is now accepting nominations for its 2021 Annual Awards.
These awards have been given out since 2002, and honor citizens who make an impact in the community.
Three awards are given out every year.
The Charles Reid Regional Citizenship Award is presented to a community member from the public or private sector who has played a major role in regional development efforts.
The Texal Brooks Regional Leadership Award is presented to a current or former GRADD Board or committee member who has demonstrated outstanding regional leadership.
The Wendell Ford Legislative Leadership Award is presented to a local, state or national elected official who has dedicated their life to working with legislative issues and services for the citizens of the region.
Along with those awards, in 2008, the GRADD Community of the Year Award honors a city or county that has initiated efforts to improve the quality of life for its residents.
Joanna Shake, executive director of GRADD, said that recognizing community members who have made an impact on the community is important to her and the GRADD board.
“We are tremendously grateful to each leader and volunteer, not only for their generosity of skills and experiences, but for significantly supporting GRADD’s mission of improving the quality of life within the district,” Shake said.
Clay Horton of Owensboro, Jeremy Moore of Webster County and Steve Gold of Henderson were last year’s winners. Shake said they are all civic-minded, driven and innovative.
“Past winners have all shared a dedication to public service and are hugely focused on helping others,” Shake said.
GRADD will be accepting nominations until Aug. 30. Winners will be announced on Sept. 23 at the GRADD annual event at the RiverPark Center at 101 Daviess St. in Owensboro.
For award nomination forms, visit GRADD’s website at www.gradd.com, or contact Kim Wells.
