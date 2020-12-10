Despite having to cancel its annual dinner, the Green River Area Development District board of directors bestowed honors to one area community and three individuals in the GRADD region that went above and beyond this year to contribute to and benefit the region, as well as improve upon the quality of life for area citizens, said David Johnston, Ohio County Judge-Executive and chairman of the GRADD board of directors.
“The GRADD Regional Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding achievements within our seven counties that highlight efforts to enhance quality of life as well as a dedication to public service,” he said. “This year’s recipients reflect an exceptional commitment to their communities and an eagerness to help others. I am extremely proud to announce the 2020 winners. Each has made a tremendous impact in improving the health, safety and well-being of residents in our region.”
Green River District Health Department Director Clay Horton was awarded the Charles Reid Regional Citizenship Award for his leadership during the pandemic, said Johnston.
“Even before the virus had become a part of our everyday lives, Clay was already hard at work preparing our community to deal with a public health crisis,” he said. “From the start, he offered a calm, measured and consistent message of what we might expect and how we could prepare. While the Green River region hasn’t been spared by the virus, those early efforts gave our families, friends and leaders the information they needed to make smart decisions about how to address the pandemic and reduce the risks of transmission, infection and even death.”
Clay Fire Chief and Webster County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Moore received the Texal Brooks Regional Leadership Award for his unyielding focus on public safety, said Johnston.
“Jeremy is dedicated to the safety and well-being of the GRADD community,” he said. “His devoted efforts with the GRADD Hazard Mitigation Council have assisted in the formation of the GRADD Hazard Mitigation Plan as a comprehensive strategic tool for preventing and responding to a wide range of regional disasters and emergencies. The thoroughness of this plan, which he helped create, made GRADD communities eligible for critical funding from FEMA. While wearing many hats, his extraordinary and selfless commitment to our region has made us all safer.”
Henderson County Attorney Steve Gold received the Wendell H. Ford Legislative Leadership Award for his work to improve the quality of life for those in Henderson County, said Johnston.
“He has been a strong advocate for families and youth through his work on the Kentucky Child Support Guidelines Review Commission and the Kentucky Juvenile Oversight Council,” he said. “He is also a founding member of the Henderson Boys and Girls Club. These and many other activities and community service speak to his dedication to Kentucky’s children. In addition to extensive work within the county, he has served on numerous commissions, task forces and committees at the state level, ensuring Henderson County has a voice in Frankfort.”
Finally, the winner of the 2020 GRADD Community of the Year goes to Ohio County for its Ohio County Park Project, something that is near and dear to Johnston and the Ohio Fiscal Court, he said.
“As we have worked to update the park and grow its amenities, the county has sought to improve residents’ physical and mental health by adding nature trails and outdoor exercise areas,” he said. “However, the work isn’t done. While managing its civic concerns such as streets and sewer and police protection which are vital to a community, Ohio County realizes that having a place to appreciate nature and enjoy time with family and friends — especially as we grapple with a global pandemic — make the difference between simply existing and truly living.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
