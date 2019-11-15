The Green River Area Development District is asking for donations to give to people living in several assisted living facilities in Daviess and McLean Counties.
Jennifer Williams, the aging and social services director at the GRADD office, said the Silver Bells initiative is a way to spread the Christmas spirit to those who are sometimes forgotten.
"This is a population that's often forgotten, often kind of pushed aside just because of the nature of their illnesses and conditions," Williams said. "We just feel like that's a big part of the Christmas spirit is to make people feel loved and worthy and feel like the communities care about them."
Williams said the GRAAD office likes to collect special items for the Silver Bells drive, such as Little Debbie treats, fresh fruit, soft drinks, chips, hot cocoa and coffee, as well as hats, gloves and scarves.
"We try to collect things that they wouldn't normally get that are treats to them," she said.
This year, GRADD chose to provide gifts to residents at two facilities in Owensboro; Fern Terrace of Owensboro and Rosedale, as well as Sunny Acres in McLean County.
GRADD chooses different facilities each year to spread joy to as many people as possible while still staying within its limits.
Through the Silver Bells initiative, Williams said about 100 people received a gift bag each year for the past three years. This year, the initiative is expected to serve 108 people throughout the three facilities.
"We just feel like it's really just essential for them to still feel that they're worth caring about and that people have not forgotten them," Williams said.
Williams said donations can be dropped off at the GRADD office on Gradd Way in Owensboro by Dec. 9. Monetary donations can be mailed to the office at 300 Gradd Way, Owensboro Ky., 42301. Anyone looking to help deliver gift bags can volunteer before the delivery day on Dec. 18.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
