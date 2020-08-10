The Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is seeking public feedback on its proposed FY 2020-2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP).
The MTP is an overview of how the MPO will manage its transportation system including transit, highway, bicycle, pedestrian and accessible transportation to achieve its goals over a 20-year window. The purpose of the MTP is to provide a blueprint for local and state leaders to set transportation priorities over a 20-year window, said Tom Lovett, MPO coordinator.
“The MPO assists government in determining what the transportation needs are for the community going forward,” he said. “The plan is required by the federal government for any community or metropolitan area over 50,000 people. The MPO is the body that builds the MTP and is made up of local officials, members of the chamber of commerce, the airport, Riverport and those entities that have interest and expertise in transportation. When the transportation budgets get put together, state legislators can reference the document and be able to plan based on our top priorities.”
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 12, the MPO will hold an online public meeting via the Green River Area Development District Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GreenRiverADD.
Following the meeting, the MTP will be available for public review from Aug. 13 through Sept. 14 at the GRADD reception desk, Daviess County Public Library reception desk, Owensboro City Hall reception desk and the office of the Daviess County judge-executive. Electronic copies will also be available on each organization’s website, Lovett said.
“The federal government requires that we have a participation plan that details making documents public and we are required to hold at least one public meeting,” he said. “The goal is to allow the general public to look at the plan and voice their concerns and priorities to us. We did a community survey in August through October of last year and we received over 1,400 responses from the public about their needs, we focused specifically on the roads that they faced every day. Some of the responses were immense. We use the public’s input in developing our prioritization.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
