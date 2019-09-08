Tiffany Thrash is balancing many plates right now.
Thrash, executive director of the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association, is preparing for the nonprofit's annual Buddy Walk, which will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at McConnell Plaza.
In addition, GRADSA will host its first 5K race -- the Down Right Fun Costume Run -- at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at Owensboro Christian Church.
Earlier this year, GRADSA kicked off a partnership with Southern Star, Thrash said. The company hired Colin Powers, a GRADSA adult, on Aug. 13 as an office assistant -- with the anticipation of more hires to come.
Thrash is cultivating other corporate partnerships as well.
And, finally, GRADSA officials hope to buy the nonprofit a building in the near future. First, the organization needs to receive its Medicaid provider number so it can be reimbursed for services.
"That will pave the way for us to actively search for a facility by the fall of next year," Thrash said. "It's something we've wanted to do for a long time."
Right now, Thrash is concentrating most of her efforts on the upcoming Buddy Walk. Last year, about 2,500 people attended.
The event is free to the public.
This year's theme is "I'm Able."
"We're basically highlighting the different abilities that our kids and adults have," Thrash said.
GRADSA has several members who are nonverbal. They will sign during the National Anthem.
The nonprofit's dance teams -- The Pop Stars and Star Squad -- will perform. Leland Isbill will perform on the harmonica while Michael Smith plays the keyboard.
A highlight will be a duet by Matthew Huston and Paige Roberts, who officially became a couple onstage at last year's event. Huston dropped to one knee and asked Roberts to be his steady girl.
Roberts and Sam Winstead are this year's Buddy Walk ambassadors.
A balloon release will honor three GRADSA individuals who died during the past year. They are Linda Murphy, Linda Sue Brown and Daniel Anthony Frantz, Jr., all of Owensboro.
Buddy Walk activities continue until 2 p.m. Independence Bank is the title sponsor.
Guests can enjoy a free lunch of hamburgers, hot-dogs or a veggie option. Robert Edge of Farm Bureau Insurance and Scott Frisch of Financial Freedom Partners sponsored the meal.
New this year is a community calendar photo shoot. All local residents are welcome to participate. The calendar will be released on March 21, 2020, which is World Down Syndrome Day.
"We want it to be a community calendar. My goal for GRADSA is for it to be a community organization and to get everyone involved," Thrash said.
At the Buddy Walk, guests can register for the upcoming Down Right Fun Costume Run. The fee is $15. GRADSA is asking participants to dress in Halloween costumes, which will be judged.
The deadline for Buddy Walk T-shirt orders is Monday. Shirts cost $15 each; however, Down syndrome individuals get theirs free.
Team registration is free. Teams can register for the Buddy Walk through Sept. 27. So far this year, 41 teams have signed up. That's already 14 more than last year's total, Thrash said.
For more information about the Buddy Walk or Down Right Fun Costume Run, visit GRADSA's Facebook page or gradsa.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
