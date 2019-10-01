There was a name on everyone's lips last week, or at least on their walls in the form of graffiti.
If you live, work or just happened to be south of 14th Street in Owensboro last week, you likely became very familiar with the name "Jarbo."
It began Sunday, and by Friday, the word "Jarbo" was pretty much everywhere -- on businesses, on outbuildings, at places like Theatre Workshop of Owensboro and Brescia University, at Steve Jones auto dealership, even on both sides of a delivery truck in the Messenger-Inquirer parking lot.
"Jarbo" was graffiti you couldn't avoid, since it had been sprayed liberally across town. But, some photos of the "art" and a tip resulted in an arrest Friday, according to the Owensboro Police Department.
Jarel L. Thruston, 25, of the 500 block of Poplar Street, was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal mischief in connection with the vandalisms.
The charge is a class D felony, with each count covering one night Thruston is believed to have been out spraypainting "Jarbo" across town. Police reports say Thruston sprayed the word "Jarbo," sometimes more elaborately than others, 26 times between Sunday and Thursday.
Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said the department used the photo of the graffiti to dig up a lead.
"We put up some photos on social media last week and we had some tips from different people," Boggess said.
The tips identified Thruston, who was booked early Saturday morning at the Daviess County Detention Center.
Thruston managed to spread the name "Jarbo" far and wide in just three days.
"The biggest concentration was downtown," Boggess said. While most were along Frederica Street, a few were found as far east of Frederica as Wing Avenue, Boggess said.
Boggess said he did not know if investigators had a motive in the excessive spraypainting.
Thruston was being held Monday in jail on a $7,500 full-cash bond.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303 jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.