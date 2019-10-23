The Green River District Health Department board amended its budget Tuesday night by $2.2 million to reflect a reduction in state retirement system costs this fiscal year.
On July 24, a bill passed during a special legislative session gave 118 quasi-governmental agencies another one-year reprieve from paying higher state retirement contribution rates. Health departments were among those agencies.
For every dollar in salary GRDHD paid last fiscal year, it put 49 cents into the public employee pension system. That rate jumped to 84 cents on July 1 -- nearly a month before legislators took action.
That increase in retirement system costs caused a $1.4 million deficit in the health department's original 2019-20 budget. The amended budget, which reverts back to the former 49-cent rate, creates a nearly $400,000 surplus.
In addition, board members got their first look Tuesday night at retirement system options they must choose from early next year. All options to quit the state retirement system require GRDHD to pay its share of the unfunded liability in a lump sum or 30-year installment plan.
"There are a lot of unknowns," Clay Horton, public health director, told board members.
Employers may request their cost estimate for opting out. GRDHD submitted its request in August. State retirement officials must provide that estimate by Jan. 31, 2020.
Then, the health department board has the month of April to decide what it will do.
It has these options:
• A hard freeze -- No employees hired after the opt-out date would earn benefits in the state retirement system. All employees hired before that date will become inactive members in the state retirement system. Under this plan, GRDHD would have the option of paying its unfunded liability in a lump sum or installment plan.
• A soft freeze -- No employees hired after the opt-out date would earn benefits in the state retirement system. Employees hired on or after Jan. 1, 2014 would become inactive members as of the opt-out date. Employees hired prior to that date would continue to be active members and earn benefits while employed at GRDHD after the opt-out date. Under this plan, GRDHD would have the option of paying its unfunded liability in a lump sum or installment plan.
• The default option -- Stay in the current state retirement system at the increased rate.
The opt-out date for employers is June 30, 2020.
"We are in a holding pattern until we get that cost estimate (from state officials)," Horton said. " ... In April, this board will have a big decision to make."
