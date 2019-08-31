GRDHD helps nurses spend more time with patients

In an effort to give nurses more time with patients, Green River District Health Department officials plan to make minor adjustments to employee scheduling and administrative duties.
It's part of GRDHD's continuous quality improvement plan, said Clay Horton, public health director.
"The idea is to maximize the availability of providers to the patients," Horton said. "We are looking to minimize the administrative burden on nurses so they can spend more time with patients."
To accomplish that, Horton said, health department officials plan to rearrange some nurses' schedules to place them where they are needed most. For example, one nurse from Hancock County will help with WIC appointments in Daviess County one day a week.
Also, the district's administrative staff will be asked to pick up more of the nursing staff's paperwork, another measure to ensure all counties receive adequate service.
In addition, the health department has reviewed how it arranges advance appointments for some clinical services.
Starting Oct. 1, the health department will adjust some appointment time slots at all its locations. While that will change some employees' daily work assignments, patients shouldn't notice any difference in service, Horton said.
"Simply put, we are responding to demand and need across the district and making sure that providers are with patients as much as possible. We are only moving providers when a demand isn't being met and there is excess capacity somewhere else. We will continually adjust as needed," he said.
These improvements have been in the works a while, Horton said. It started in 2018 when GRDHD's WIC clinic left Foust Elementary and relocated to the health department's clinic on Breckenridge Street.
At that time, GRDHD took the opportunity to create a WIC Express Clinic by streamlining processes for a more client-friendly experience. That clinic proved highly successful, Horton said, and health department officials wanted to do something similar in Henderson and Ohio counties. That's when health department officials started to look at improvements that could be made in employee scheduling and administrative duties.
Those plans will not reduce the hours or days of operation at any clinic locations, Horton said. GRDHD operates clinics in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.