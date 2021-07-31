On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported one death and 302 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 108 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, 90 in Henderson County, 13 in McLean County, 37 in Ohio County, 24 in Union County and 26 in Webster County.
And 2020 COVID-19 data reconciliation added an additional 164 COVID-19 cases. The county case counts have been adjusted accordingly to reflect these numbers.
The COVID-19-related death was a resident of Webster County.
The current seven-day average in the seven-county district is 80.7 new cases a day.
The newly reported cases were investigated between July 27 and July 29.
To date, there have been 24,044 reported COVID-19 cases in the district.
Twenty-three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 963 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 413 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 481,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,327 statewide deaths.
All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna. Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department.
The CDC recommends that anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. If you get tested because you have symptoms or were potentially exposed to the virus, you should stay away from others pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or a public health professional.
Also on Friday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported eight new cases in that county.
