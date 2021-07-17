On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 100 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 38 in Daviess County, six in Hancock County, 30 in Henderson County, seven in McLean County, six in Ohio County, two in Union County, and 11 in Webster County.
The current seven-day average in the seven-county district is 23.6 new cases a day.
The newly reported cases were investigated between July 13 and July 15.
To date, there have been 22,946 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 20,587 (90%).
Four reported confirmed cases is currently hospitalized and 927 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 412 COVID-19-related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 469,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,281 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include all phases. All persons age 12 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
