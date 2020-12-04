On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 198 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 119 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, 27 in Henderson County, seven in McLean County, 30 in Ohio County, two in Union County and nine in Webster County.
According to the GRDHD, have been 9,144 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 6,952 (76%). Fifty-five reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 540 (6%) have required hospitalization.
Also, there have been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
