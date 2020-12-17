On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Webster County.
In addition, 190 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported with 128 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 24 in Henderson County, five in McLean County, 10 in Ohio County, eight in Union County, and 13 in Webster County.
A death previously reported for Union County was not COVID-19 related.
There have been 10,785 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date and the district-wide total of recovered cases is now 8,037 (74.5%).
Fifty-one reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 580 (5%) have required hospitalization.
To date, there have been 201 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported on Wednesday that it had 18 new cases in its county.
