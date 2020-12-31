The Green River District Health Department reported on Thursday the COVID-related deaths of two Daviess County residents and a Henderson County resident, along with 187 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 119 in Daviess County, 13 in Hancock County, 14 in Henderson County, eight in McLean County, 19 in Ohio County, six in Union County, and eight in Webster County.
To date, there have been 12,750 reported COVID-19 cases in the district.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 9,676 (76%).
Forty-five reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 644 (5%) of the total cases have required hospitalization.
Also, there have been 227 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.