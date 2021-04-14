GRDHD reports 3 COVID-related deaths and 55 new cases Tuesday
The Green River District Health Department on Tuesday reported the COVID-related deaths of two residents of Henderson County and one resident of Webster County, along with 55 new cases.
The new cases are 21 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 11 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 12 in Ohio County, four Union County and three in Webster County.
There have been 21,069 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,926 (90%).
Six reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 883 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 383 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 433,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,257 statewide deaths.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility is expanded to include Phases 1, 2 and 3. All persons age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Also on Tuesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported no new cases in that county.
