The Green River District Health Department reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 14 in Daviess County, 10 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County, one in Union County and four in Webster County.
There have been 20,908 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,796 (90%).
Five reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 869 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 375 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 429,511 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,171 statewide deaths.
GRDHD COVID-19 Vaccine Availability
The Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has been expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3. All persons age 16 or older are eligible for Pfizer and all persons age 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the scheduling list.
Also on Tuesday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one COVID-19-related death in that county but no new cases.
