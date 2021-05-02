The Green River District Health Department on Friday reported 35 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 25 in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, one in Henderson County, four in Ohio County, one in Union County and one in Webster County.
To date, there have been 21,595 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 19,362 (90%).
Nine reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 858 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 385 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
