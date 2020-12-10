On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported six COVID-19-related deaths and 187 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The COVID-19 related deaths were four residents of Daviess County and two residents of Ohio County.
The new cases are 103 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 26 in Henderson County, eight in McLean County, 30 in Ohio County, 12 in Union County, and six in Webster County.
There have been 9,981 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date and the district-wide total of recovered cases is now 7,416 (74%).
Forty-three reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 555 (6%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 186 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
