On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department officials reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases – two in Daviess County, two in Henderson County and one in McLean County.
That brings the seven-county district's total to 148.
Of the 148 confirmed cases, 30 have required hospitalization.
The district's total of recovered cases now stands at 75, or 51%.
