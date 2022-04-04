Great talent of all ages lives within Hopkinsville.
On Thursday evening, the Christian County Literacy Council hosted a writing contest memorial at the Alhambra Theatre in honor of the late Gloria Watkins, who is well known under her all lowercase pen name bell hooks. Before the contest began, an excerpt of bell hooks’ famous work was shared with the audience.
The theme of the writing contest was about “change.” Submissions were accepted from Feb. 10 through March 1, in poetry form, essays and short stories. During the entry period, 20 submissions were collected from age groups of 5-8 years old, 9-12 years old, 13-17 years old and adults.
The winners were awarded at the Alhambra by the sister of bell hooks, Gwenda Motely. Everyone had the opportunity to share their written work. Christian County Literacy Council also announced that every submission would be published and available for purchase.
Of the categories, ages 5-8 first place was Madison Bailey, of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Second place: Mariah Grace Gbemudu of Indian Hills Elementary.
From the ages 9-12 first-place winners went to Honey Blout, of Sinking Fork Elementary who wrote a short story; the essay winner went to Mia Ghemudu, of Indian Hills Elementary. For the poetry segment, Jack Cavanah of University Heights Academy took first place and Avery Pendleton of UHA took second.
Of the ages 13-17, the essay winner of the evening went to Dekerrion Whitlock, of Hopkinsville High School. In the poetry portion, the first place award went to Evelyn Cotthof, of University Heights Academy, second place was Samuel Cotthot of UHA and the honorable mention of the poetry portion went to Madison Campbell of Christian County Middle School.
The adult essay winner of the evening went to Cassie Ipock. The first place winner of the adult poetry segment went to Emma Sunderhaus, and the second place winner went to Taylor Middlebrook. The honorable mentions of the adult categories were John Allen Jr, Kimberly Billingsley, Sarah Brechwald, Thea Russell, Sangeet Sheth, and Rick Wells.
Before the show ended, Francene Gilmer, Executive Director of the Literacy Council made note that the beautiful drawings presented in the lobby area of the Alhambra were drawn by none other than Christian County High School Art students.
The night showcased great talent with Christian County. Special thanks are given to the sponsors of this event: Hopkinsville Rotary Club, Pennyroyal Arts Council, and Alhambra Theatre, United Way of Pennyrile for sponsoring the contest as well as the awards.
