Officials with the Green River District Health Department reported Monday one additional confirmed COVID-19 case in Daviess County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 130.
Ten people in the district are currently hospitalized. Of the 130 confirmed cases in the district, four people have died and 28 have required hospitalization.
A total of 61 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.
