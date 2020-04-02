The Green River District Health Department reported five more confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, April 2.
Daviess and McLean counties each had two more confirmed cases, and Hancock County had one new case.
The total number of cases reported in the district now stands at 66.
Six of the confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
Three previously confirmed cases are now reported as recovered, all in Daviess County, bringing the total of recovered cases to 13 for the district.
As of 9:00 AM April 2, 2020 total reported cases in Green River District by county are:
Daviess County – 47 cases
Hancock County – 2 cases
Henderson County – 8 cases
McLean County – 2 cases
Ohio County – 2 cases
Union County – 2 cases
Webster County – 3 cases
