Greenbelt expansion delayed by weather

Little to no progress has been made this summer on the extension of Owensboro's David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park walking trail along the former U.S. 60 bypass.
City Engineer Kevin Collignon said Envision Contractors LLC was forced to pull off the project in June because of the large amounts of rain that fell during that month.
“We had some wet areas on the trail in the subgrades,” Collignon said. “With all the rain in June, the contractor went to work on other projects. I think they should be back sometime in August and should be finished up by later this fall.”
The project’s footprint will include a portion of the former U.S. 60 bypass northeast of Ragu Drive to extend the Greenbelt trail from East Byers Avenue, across Kentucky 54 to the intersection of Lagoon Lane and Kentucky 603.
When finished, it will run approximately 1 mile.
According to bid documents, it will take approximately 340 tons of base asphalt material, thermoplastic pavement striping and markings, more than 300 linear feet of storm drainage piping, manhole structures and containers and 360 linear feet of three-rail vinyl fencing.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said most of the excavating has been done and gravel has been added to portions of the pathway in preparation for the asphalt.
“Anytime you cut through a grade like this, it’s usually in some tough sections, especially along the bypass where there is a lot of fill and it's pretty soft,” Hancock said.
Work on the Greenbelt extension began in November 2018. The city’s 2019-20 fiscal year has the extension project budgeted at $490,660.
Angela Hamric, the city’s finance and support services director, said the extension will initially be paid through the Your Community Vision (YCV) funds. YCV dollars are generated by taking 0.33% of the 1.78% of the combined occupation and net profit taxes to pay for various capital improvement and infrastructure projects.
But because this portion of the Greenbelt lies within the TIF district of Gateway Commons, Hamric said the city will reimburse the Your Community Vision funds through the state's TIF program.
“We’ve yet to receive any TIF funds from the state and we won’t until later this year,” Hamric said.
A portion of the old U.S. 60 bypass will also be turned into a parking lot to access the extension. The road itself will still be maintained but will no longer accept through traffic and will act as a termination point for the Greenbelt.
According to Hancock, Envision workers are expected to return Aug. 12 and pick up where they left off.
“They’re tentatively scheduled to be done by the end of September,” Hancock said. “I would hope, that with these dryer conditions we’re having, they may be able to speed that up a bit.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
