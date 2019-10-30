Greenbelt Extension open

Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer.com | geans@messenger-inquirer.com City engineer Kevin Collignon, from left, Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger, City Commissioner Larry Conder, Mayor Tom Watson, City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright and assistant city engineer Dirk Dooper stand on the south end of the Greenbelt East Trail Extension Tuesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new section of the trail on Lagoon Lane in Owensboro.

 Greg Eans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.