Greenville man charged with killing son

A Greenville man was charged with murder Sunday evening for allegedly shooting his son during a dispute.
Trooper Rob Austin, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police in Madisonville, said troopers and Muhlenberg County sheriff's deputies responded at 5:22 p.m. to the home of George Rudy Cundiff, 70, in the 3000 block of Kentucky 176.
A KSP press release says Cundiff was at the home with his son, Christopher Seth Cundiff, 42, also of Greenville. Reports say George Cundiff and Christopher Cundiff were engaged in an altercation with George Cundiff shot his son.
Christopher Cundiff was taken to Owensboro Health-Muhlenberg Community Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Austin said Monday morning he had no information on the nature of the altercation between George Cundiff and his son.
Investigators "did interviews for hours last night, and are doing some follow-ups this morning," Austin said. The incident "was between father and son," Austin said.
"(It was) not a random act of murder," Austin said.
Austin did not know if Christopher Cundiff also lived at the residence, and didn't know anything about the number or extent of Christopher Cundiff's wounds, Austin said.
George Cundiff was being held Monday in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.