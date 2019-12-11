Greenville man charged with murder

A Muhlenberg County man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with an incident where a body was found lying in a yard in Greenville.
Justin Michael Case, 19, of Bremen, was charged with murder and first-degree burglary in the incident, which began when a passerby noticed a body in a side yard of a home on Kentucky 189 and called 911.
Trooper Rob Austin, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police Madisonville post, said the body was identified as Overton Spoon, 42, of Greenville. "He appeared to have been stabbed," Austin said.
Austin said he had few details, but detectives gathered enough information to connect Case to the incident.
Austin said the burglary "led to the stabbing." Austin said he did not know the connection between Case and Spoon.
"I know they had enough (evidence) yesterday to get probable cause on burglary and murder," Austin said. Case was at large for several hours but was taken into custody Tuesday night.
Detectives were releasing little information about the death, Austin said.
"They don't want to hinder the prosecution," he said.
Case is being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.
