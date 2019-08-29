Greer celebrates directing her 200th play

Carolyn Greer has always known she was destined for a life in performance art.
In fact, when she was 3 years old, the Owensboro High School theater teacher would request her family applaud her after she said the blessing. Born from that early desire to perform grew an even stronger desire to direct, and Greer, who has been teaching for 28 years, 17 of which have been within the Owensboro Public Schools district, recently directed her 200th play.
The first play she directed was in 1988 when she was in college. It was called "Rise and Shine," and it was a one-act performance she directed for a high school in Gainesville, Georgia, where she attended college. The play she most-recently directed was "Mamma Mia" for Encore Musicals. It took her 31 years to reach her 200th play mark, but Greer remembers every one of them.
"I've always kept a list of two things: the shows that I've directed, and the shows that we have done here at Owensboro (High School)," she said.
She said once she realized she had reached her bicentennial play, she was shocked.
Greer has known she wanted to focus more on directing and backstage work since she was a junior in high school and her then-teacher allowed her to be an assistant director. At that time, she realized she did not have an urge to be on stage any longer and knew she enjoyed working with high school-aged students.
"That's when I decided that theater education was what I was supposed to do, and I'm still doing it," she said.
She said she feels fortunate to have worked in schools and school systems that have had an understanding of the importance of the arts. She attributes that to the reason she has never felt a need or desire to change careers or head more into a professional directing career.
"I used to wonder if I should have gone into directing as opposed to theater education," Greer said. "But then I realize, no, I'm a theater educator and that's what I'm supposed to do."
What she likes so much about directing is that it's a different way to express and tell a story and guide people into creating their own worlds. She always tells her students or any person she is directing that they are the only people who will ever tell that specific story in that specific way.
"There's something really exciting about seeing them create a story that is enjoyable and appreciated by an audience," she said. "That's what makes live theater and characters so honest. They are bringing their own experiences and their lives into the story."
Drama can give people a voice in a way that other things do not. Giving students a voice and an opportunity to tell stories is what makes theater education worth it, she said, and she should know. If on average Greer has taught 100 students a year, and assisted in directing even more community members, she has helped direct and guide more than 3,100 people in their theater endeavors.
It's not her hope that they all move on to professions in theater; it's her hope that they at least learn to be respectful and captivated audience members, she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.