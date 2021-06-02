My Facebook page has been full of shiny new graduates, the classes of 2021 getting their day in the sun, literally, in a way the class of 2020 was denied. During the pandemic, I felt acutely the lack of celebration for high school and college graduates and their accomplishments, the ones worked so hard for and the ones that arrived by the skin of their teeth. All of those accomplishments deserved public tears of pride and sighs of relief.
I fretted for families, too, the ones denied true gatherings to share grief, face-timing one last time instead of holding the hand of a loved one, a hand whose geography you know by heart. It was all just a mess, an upsetting, complicated and confused mess, and we suffered, all of us.
Then, a couple of weeks ago, I headed down to the river on the first installment of Friday After 5. I went fairly late because all I needed was a photo to post that night and I figured there would be opportunities for something that wasn’t another close-up of some flower I’ve planted. Even I am sick of those.
I don’t know what I was thinking as I wondered downtown, still in the clothes I had worn all day in the yard as I weeded and spread mulch. I was several blocks away and there was no parking anywhere. I decided to do a little cruise to reconnoiter, and the whole of downtown was heaving from the RiverPark Center to the convention center and beyond. There were crowds, live music, lots and lots of noise and laughter.
I kept cruising until I found a good spot not too far off Second Street, and skulked around in the shadows, knowing I was apt to see someone I know and I didn’t want to. I suspected there were twigs and mulch still stuck to the seat of my pants that I scooted on as I worked the flower beds. I know I left the house without checking to see if there was dirt on my face.
Again I ask, what on earth was I thinking, and I mean really. Am I so out of the loop of the Owensboro happenings that it didn’t occur to me everyone and his brother would be on the riverfront, unmasked, reveling and being what they are, the beautiful people, the fun people, the clean people in clean clothes.
Oh, I saw them, for sure, recognized several people I might have greeted. But I crossed the street and avoided them like I owed them money. I hid behind cars and once behind an ornamental urn. But I got some good photos.
My favorite, and the one I posted, was an image rendered in black and white of two young women enjoying a drink that looked like four drinks in one … some kind of double-wide margarita with two beers turned upside down in it. They drank with short straws from this gigantic bacchanalian cup and managed to still look cute and relatively wholesome, not an easy thing to pull off.
I just missed the photo of the two young men in the back of a pickup truck sitting on a green velvet Victorian love seat as they waved to the crowds along Second Street. They were there and gone before I got a sharp look at them. Everyone was out, up for a good time, lots of esprit de corps and good humor.
It almost made me want to go home and wash my face so I could join in.
As it was, it was getting late, at least it was getting close to my COVID bedtime, which is to say, pitifully early, and I had some usable shots, so I walked the long way around to my car, and drove down Second Street, too, but without a settee.
All of this is to say, well done Owensboro — rediscovering the summer heart of the city. Well done getting those vaccinations and then venturing out with friends and family to celebrate the end of something awful and the return to glorious normal. Well done, you all, in your summer duds, all colorful, and cool, and most of all, clean.
Well done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.