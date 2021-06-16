I’m surprised how slowly I am getting out there, having dinner out with friends, shopping for anything beyond the barest of essentials, which means food. It’s not that I’m afraid to be out among people, especially since I got the vaccination as soon as I possibly could.
Maybe I’ve just gotten lazy.
Even with the constant confusion about how many bananas, exactly, I am ordering, I have come to rely on Kroger trotting my groceries out to me while I sit in the car making calls. Trust me when I say these trips are driven more about not having to change clothes than any fear of contagion.
You can look like the wreck of the Hesperus in your ball cap and stained T-shirt, and still score that Smart Water, those chicken breasts and organic slaw mix without stepping foot outside the cabin of your car, smug in the knowledge that no one knows about the stash of big bag M&M’s you have at home.
While I am not so dependent on curbside grocery pick-up in my day-to-day life, I have grown dependent on all those great Zoom and online offerings for workshops, seminars and activities.
I’m not sure how I feel about the possibility of them going away.
Just yesterday I completed a survey right before my yoga class about my willingness to return to real live classes in the fall. I am not willing. Nor, in fact, am I able. This particular class is offered through Norton Hospital in Louisville, and it was never virtual until the pandemic. A friend told me about it, and I signed up and it is now a part of my weekly routine. I will be so sad if the virtual class is dropped. And it may be, since resources are scarce and there may not be enough of us out here wanting it. I am holding my breath — which, actually, in yoga is a no-no.
Over the weekend I completed the last of the CEUs I need to renew my social work license. Until the pandemic, we were required to get at least some of the continuing education credits in face-to-face classes. That all changed with the virus and in the past year I have rounded out my requirements from the comfort of my couch. A good thing for me, a good thing for my pals, the busy professionals.
If it were not for the pandemic, I would not have been able to sit in on an evening with the writer, Billy O’Callaghan, while he was sitting at home in Cork, Ireland, and I was back here, watching virtually with my pal, Alice, who says he is her boyfriend.
Just this past week, Billy was back to interview the author, Simon Van Booy, by way of Carmichael’s Bookstore in Louisville. It was midnight for Billy back in Cork, and an hour later for Simon, sitting at home in Vienna. Now, let us imagine that for a moment.
Closer to home I have attended an interview with Sonja Livingston and Scott Gould as they discussed his memoir, “Things that Crash, Thing that Fly,’ offered by Malaprop’s Bookstore in Asheville, North Carolina, and again, while sitting at home in my pj’s eating those M&M’s.
There was even a five-day intensive writing workshop I attended with Dinty W. Moore and Allison K. Williams, with Dinty surrounded by boxes as he prepared for a relocation, and Allison coming to us in her little square of space on our computer screens from Dubai. We were from all over — the U.S., Turkey, Morocco, Ireland — and it was as productive a week as any I have attended. Maybe, even, more so.
In a couple of weeks, I will be attending the Appalachian Writers Workshop again after some years of hiatus. It, too, will be offered virtually. So much of the Hindman experience happens after the sessions are over. The communal meals and washing up, the casual conversations under trees as we search for internet service, late at night with those deep thoughts and funny stories. But still, we will do our best to breathe life into the week, even without the heat, even without Troublesome Creek.
We are something, we humans, the way we are resourceful, the way we find each other, the way we make it work. I want to sit in a lecture hall with pals. I also want to go to school in Dubai. Here’s hoping we will continue to do both.
