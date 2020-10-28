After the breakup of the Soviet Union, it happened that an elderly woman lived in a house that straddled the line between Russia and Belarus. Officials came knocking and explained the predicament. She couldn’t be a citizen of both countries so she was to choose between them. They didn’t care which she chose, but choose she must.
“Oh, Belarus, then, definitely,” she said.
The official in charge noted her preference, but before he turned to go, he asked her, out of curiosity, why she chose Belarus.
“I just can’t stand those long Russian winters,” she replied.
Peter Hitchens tells this story in a recent piece in the UK “Daily Mail,” admitting it may or may not be true, but uses it to illustrate that she is no more deluded than we seem to be, twice a year, when we adjust our clocks. The cold winter snows blow on Russia and Belarus alike, just as the same hours of light exist on any given day, no matter what our clocks say.
Because, sunrise, noon and sunset are factual times of day, moving clocks back and forth is something else again. And lots of people don’t like it. In fact, a quick Google search turns up evidence that people around the world are not that enamored with Daylight Saving Time, and some countries are actively campaigning to do away with it. Belarus and Russia no longer observe it.
According to Hitchens, since spring we have basically all been getting up an hour earlier than necessary to start our day. And why? We are told to. And when did all this start? According to Hitchens, during World War I.
When the Kaiser moved all the clocks forward one hour to aid the war effort, the Brits panicked and did the same. Not that they knew quite why, but there you go, and then we followed suit. And these things tend to set into habit, then harden into “rules,” and good luck ever eradicating one of those.
The first time I flew internationally I spent a chunk of the return trip trying to figure out how long, exactly, the actual trip was, from the time I arrived at the airport over there and landed back home, over here. It took me longer than you would think to calculate that. All those time zones, and flight times, and then, just for fun, it was the weekend Europe set their clocks back and we didn’t.
How awful would it be to just leave the clocks alone? It makes a difference, of course, where you live. The farther from the equator the longer or shorter your days will be in summer and winter. But really, so? I spent a winter afternoon in Ireland, where the sun set about 3:30 p.m. I liked it. The light through the pub windows shone golden and kindly, fires were lit in iron grates outside shops, noise in the street seemed overly jovial as if to keep the fears of the dark at bay.
I know all about the advocacy for Daylight Saving Time, that generous extra hour of light we get on summer evenings. But there are some downsides to it, too. Accidents and heart attacks go up in the weeks following changing our clocks for Daylight Saving Time. This makes no sense to me, but I am exhausted for a week every time I move the clocks, period, whether backward or forward.
Gaining and losing an hour just messes me up. I don’t like it. My circadian rhythms and all that. Pay attention next weekend and the weeks after. We will be in “real” time, as it was before the Kaiser thought DST would be a good idea. See if there is a subtle, but noticeable, difference in your day. I swear, I can feel it.
Maybe we might want to consider ditching Daylight Saving Time, wake and sleep by the dictates of nature, knowing, even as I write this, that the clock and the “time” we ascribe to it are both man-made and artificial, not “natural.”
But in these times, wouldn’t it be nice to have one less thing to worry about, one less thing to fool with? To take that hour we get next Sunday and keep it as our own every morning from here on out? I know, I know, we aren’t all on the same page about this, but put me squarely in the “Ditch DST” camp.
