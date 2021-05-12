I post a photo a day on social media, have done it for over a year now. Every day, at least one photo. Lately, because I am lazy and also because I love the newness of this season, I post images of the flowers I am planting, the pepper plants and herbs. I never have to leave the yard, and there is the added bonus of a photographic record of my early intentions as I welcome summer.
But it isn’t summer yet, and the spring flowers, my favorite, are still making their appearance. Some home repair last summer threatened my Annabelle hydrangea, so I separated it into three plants, which I now call Sad, Sadder and Saddest. But maybe after a good settling in they will survive and even thrive in their new little plots of land.
The peony has bloomed and it looked lonely. It needs company but it is such a lovely peony I hesitate to give it any because I am convinced no other peony will compare and a less than gorgeous plant will bring down the neighborhood, knock some of the shine off this one, out there, doing its beautiful thing.
The porch and patio table still heave with flat boxes of things I need to get into the ground. The packets of zinnia seeds sit on the mantel by the side door in a vain attempt to remind me to scatter them in the beds that have been prepared for weeks.
But what I don’t have, what I long for more than anything, are my grandmother’s bearded iris. There was an ancient bed of them along the side of her house, a part of the yard we were seldom in. There was a cherry tree nearby, perfectly scaled for children to climb, and I imagine that figured into the threats of spending unsupervised time on that side of the house.
But no matter, her neighbor, Annie Starks, had iris, too, on the other side of my grandmother’s yard, and they stood in dense and uneven rows in the cool early mornings, dripping with dew and heavy with scent, a scent I will always think of as purple. I used to sit among them, feeling the cool dry dirt that anchored them, the morning damp on my bare legs.
But surely this isn’t right. Perhaps I just wanted to nestle down with them, to search for the little faces of yellow that played hide and seek deep in their throats, to drink in the coolness, the rich earth, the good place for hiding and being alone.
The iris of my heart is purple, deep purple, I think, but maybe not. I can’t remember now the exact color and no photos exist that might tell me. They may have been lighter, lilac perhaps, and I have searched for them in garden centers and other people’s yards, and I am surprised by the amount of time I dither over this. But it seems important, that color.
For my friend, Silas, the color is yellow. He has moved several times since his aunt Sis died, and always she moves with him in the irises he dug from her yard, the ones he transplants and tends and tears up over each spring. She is miles and years away from him now, but never closer than when her yellow iris bloom, filling a vase with bursts of bright and elegant color, filling the house with the particular scent, swelling his heart for this aunt who was more than an aunt to him.
I post photos of peonies and people post photos of their peonies back. Or share stories of their grandmother’s peonies, how they wish they had them still, the long swaths that lined the driveway of a house, no longer standing. I post closeups of sage or Greek oregano, again, out of laziness, but also because the leaves are delicately edged and intricate in a way we never notice when we harvest them in a hurry, something simmering on the stove requiring their attendance.
There will come a time when the weather will turn hot, which is hard on me, but not as hard as the humidity that will come with it.
I give my plants and flowers as good a beginning as I can, knowing that neglect is coming. In the sweltering, asthma-inducing height of summer, my approach to gardening is Darwinian.
But for now, for a little while longer, let the tenderness continue.
