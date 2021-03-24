It was a year ago last week we awaited the presidential address that announced the “15 Days to Slow the Spread.” I remember it well, had been keeping an eye on the news all February long, stocking up on extras here and there, even though I was in Florida for the month, even though my travel mates thought me crazy.
A half-hour before President Trump was to speak, I was busting through my neighborhood Kroger, knowing the mayhem that was likely to follow. I rounded an end cap and there was my pal, Brad, doing the same thing. I would say our carts nearly collided, but that wouldn’t be true, although it felt like that. He was just getting there, I was finishing up, but we took a quick moment, compared notes.
We agreed, whatever was coming, had the potential to be bad. We were talking then, I think, about hoarding and shortages, and inconvenience. And maybe even for a month or two. We were so young.
I had a big trip planned, one that involved a big plane, crossing an ocean, a cottage for a month, canceled in February on the outside chance travel would be impacted as late as June.
And now another June around the corner. I opted not to get a refund for the airfare, thinking I would use it last fall, or maybe this spring. I regret it now.
Surely the place I had planned to go will be open for business, a land of open spaces and lots of sheep, windswept ocean views. But it is hard to count on such things and I feel skittish. Even though other friends have rebooked their trip, which would have mirrored mine. I am trying to follow suit but it seems to be taking a while to get up the nerve.
Here, a year later, and living in Kentucky, where soon even our 16-year-olds will be eligible for shots, I feel safe in my pods, for I think as outgoing as I am I should have several of them, even though there is still constant, dare I say incessant, debate about just how immune is immune, the need for masks with other vaccinees — is that a word? — and then, one mask or two. Just this week I was on a ZOOM call with friends, when someone — OK, it was me — asked about the group’s interpretation of the new mask protocols.
Well.
I got shut down and I mean right now. And also, quite rightly, too.
Our pal asked if we could please not talk about masks during these calls, that it is all we have talked about for a year, and he was so weary of it. And you know what? I am, too, and I am not even sure why I brought it up, because really, I don’t care what their interpretations are, not really. I have made up my own mind about it.
No, in these times it was like asking about the weather there, or how is the family doing … innocuous questions that serve to keep the conversation going until someone says something interesting.
This is the first week of spring, having arrived on Saturday, and I am waking early as the birds disturb my sleep, something I complain about, then count on, every year. It is a good time to make new plans for living, what with all the new life appearing by way of buds and flowers and the greening of grass. Already I have had one normal coffee klatch with my best pals. We haven’t done that since January a year ago.
We sat a bit distanced from each other, and in someone’s home, not out as usual. But we laughed as much, and that was fine. Another group of friends, all good Methodists wanting to relive their escapades at Camp Loucon, have already reserved a cottage for a couple of days in April just to get out of the house and have some sunshine and easy hiking and reminiscing. I’ll tag along.
And so, more pods for me.
And now I look forward to the day I run into Brad again at Kroger. This time we will stop and chat, exchange recipes and pleasantries, almost, but not quite, like old times.
