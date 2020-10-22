When I’m ready to travel, I have been invited to South Dakota. First, as a do-over for the trip I missed back in the summer, and also because the governor keeps asking me, and you, in promo spots. And that is the catchphrase, “When you are ready to travel…come to South Dakota.”
Right now I would settle for a trip to Evansville to get my watched cleaned. It has sat on a small shelf in the bathroom for months but I just can’t bring myself to gather it up and go across the river. My car is begging me for a fill-up, as I am now coasting of fumes. A tank of gas will last me six weeks or more — usually much more — and I have forgotten how to pump my own.
I don’t like to venture out much past my own little plot of land, although I make the trip for food and necessities, doctor’s appointments, allergy shots, the occasional errand to the hardware store. Amazon, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service bring me just about everything else, and I will need to remember my delivery personnel at Christmas time.
We have nice little relationships going. One will put my paper behind the storm door along with my package if it is still out when he delivers. Another busts up the drive to put packages on my side porch, out of the rain and weather. Another leaves things at the front, but wraps everything in plastic if it’s raining, a wonderful extra move that surely makes his already tough job tougher.
Last week I received laundry detergent, a yard rake, a new coffee maker, a case of toilet tissue, yarn and a yoga weighted eye pillow. OK, two eye pillows, so I can leave one in my travel bag. I never want to be without one ever again for the rest of my life.
At night I sleep fitfully for the first few hours, and then it is awful, tossing and turning, up to turn on the fan, up again to turn it off. I blame age and COVID and the upcoming election until it occurs to me that, given my lazy level of activity and unproductive ways, it might not be reasonable to think I will fall asleep at 8:17 at night. This very day I vowed to stay upright until 10 p.m., putting those restless hours to good use — folding clothes, doing dishes, reading books.
Retiring so early isn’t a function of exhaustion or depression, I think I am just overly bored. Which is not to say there aren’t loads of things to do around here, but I don’t want to. Perhaps with cooler days I will get outside and put my yard to bed, rake the leaves that take their own sweet time dropping from the oak, preparing plant beds for next spring with amendments of compost and manure.
If, for example, I were to take one room a day and dedicate myself to it — decluttering, cleaning, rearranging — I could finish in six days and rest the seventh, assuming I double up on the bathrooms. What? You say I could move faster than that? Well, I could, but in these days of dwindling daylight and dwindling spirits, a room a day is just fine.
Then, I might institute the old rubric that dictated our grandmothers’ and our great-grandmothers’ lives — laundry on Monday, ironing on Tuesday, mending on Wednesday, shopping on Thursday, cleaning on Friday, baking on Saturday, and Sunday, rest.
This schedule would give me two free days in the middle of the week, since I almost never iron, and while I own a darning egg, I have never, not once, used it. We have to admit, though, there is something restful about such a chart. I can’t imagine any family who could get away with washing clothes only on Monday, but maybe.
I guess what I am struggling with is this. OK, the spring and summer have come and gone, with lockdowns, shortages of hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes, masks, quarantines and testing, and it was all so chaotic and upsetting. Now we are entering the coldest, dreariest part of the year, and I am not quite sure how to winterize my routine.
I guess I will start by cleaning the kitchen, make that my room to fix today. Tomorrow tackle the bedroom, find the winter duvet, organize my shoes. Order a warm jacket for my daily walks. Have one of the guys deliver it.
