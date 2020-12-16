This third week of Advent celebrates joy, and it even has its own special candle, pink, but it’s not mandatory that the candle you light this week be pink. But maybe it helps.
Because what are we to make of joy in this brittle season? Where might we find it, this kind of happiness that is more than happiness? Deeper, more intense than happiness is joy, and in the stillness, we are to be cogitating on joy, and it is a heavy lift.
We are weary, we are sad, we have strung lights and decorated our homes before Thanksgiving, just to feel a little bit of it, joy. Sitting here on a cold and grey afternoon, I wonder when the corners grew so dark, and why I have been so lazy in getting my tree up, for surely those little lights might cheer me. I put on Christmas music to tide me over.
I’m not in the mood for chestnuts or sleigh bells so I dial up Gregorian Christmas chants and what was I thinking? They are beautiful, yes, but also mysterious and weighty and maybe a little creepy in a certain mood. Not always, but they fall hard on my ear just now, this year, in this season.
Handel’s “Messiah” might be a better choice since I sang it in high school when the choral society was short on altos. But no, not that, either. So I’m back to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and that suits me just fine. You can almost hear the horses’ hooves thundering across the steppes, the words and music Christmasy, but with a rasping icy urgency from the North, complete with a Cossack kicker and Mother Russia at her loom, weaving each and every song, each and every arrangement.
Which is all the more remarkable because they are Americans.
But still, the music is big. It’s bold. A little rough around the edges. And through it runs a sincerity, an abandon that sounds very much like joy. And I feel joy, imagining these musicians creating moving Christmas music as if they are shouting lyrics at their mics 10 feet away, while they flail at guitars, keyboards, drums, all heavy rock and sweating.
Not tinkly Christmasy, but then, oh, so Christmasy.
I drag the Christmas tree stand in from the garage, clear the corner for the tree. I buy a true tree skirt because every year I have to listen to that Douglas fir moan and groan about the sheet I wrap around its feet while I try to convince it the sheet is snow. Each year I set up my tree and recall the evening I invited my younger brother and sister to help me decorate my tree after work. I approached the task with great joy, all happy and bright, while they sat on their rumps, eating all my food, entertaining each other with bad jokes and adolescent humor — though they were in their 20s — and neither one touching a single ornament.
It didn’t matter. We remember that night every Christmas and laugh and long for the comfort and joy we felt in each other’s presence then, grown, but not grown, adults being kids, or maybe the other way around, in a little upstairs apartment, windows rattling in the wind.
This long hard season has tried to teach us the joy of little things. We shopped at nurseries and garden centers for seed and mulch, rediscovered our backyards, had time to finally hear the birds that nest in our trees, learn which ones peck the ground for food. We’ve knelt in the dirt, grime under our nails, not cared. We’ve had nowhere to be and no rush to get out of our comfy clothes.
We discovered ZOOM, and loved it, then hated it, then loved it again. We see our families, our book groups, our buddies. Without thinking too hard I count six new friends I’ve made via ZOOM through classes and seminars. I couldn’t tell you how tall they are or what they look like in profile, or whether their hands are warm or cold, but I could be awakened by a call at 3 a.m. and I would know the voice. And this is a joy. And a mercy. And a gift.
We await the joy to the world, but we are most apt to recognize it if we sharpen our senses to the little joys before us. And they are there. Right there. I think I see them. No farther away than my arm is long.
