On Monday, the wind got up, what few leaves that have fallen from the trees twisted and swirled straight up toward the roofline. The sky clouded, then darkened, then released a half-hearted rain, but it was enough to signal October, even if the temperature didn’t drop all that much.
It looked cold outside, so that’s all it takes for ghost story time.
We have two weeks to get our fill of scary stories and creepy movies and spooky Netflix series before we start thinking about turkeys and yams and tinsel and trinkets and sparkly lights.
Let me offer this to you. Think of this as you might a suggestion from Ina Garten when she instructs us on creating the perfect cheese tray. She would tell you to either pick a country, England, let’s say, and serve three different cheeses from there. Or decide to highlight a particular kind of cheese. I, for example, love blue cheeses, and Ina would say serve at least three blue cheeses from different places, perhaps Spain, France and Denmark.
We can apply this same system to scary stories. I would like to recommend that, instead of making a list of your favorite ghost stories and movies from the horror genre, you consider picking the writer, Shirley Jackson, and her novel, “The Haunting of Hill House” as your blue cheese.
First, read the novel. It isn’t so long, maybe 240 pages or so, and it is a quick read and not gruesome nor dripping in blood. But it is creepy as all get out, and there is always a sense of foreboding, but subtle, subtle, which just creates all this space in your imagination to think that you, too, might actually be visiting Hill House, and what were you thinking, but no, surely you have it wrong, all is well. But clearly, it isn’t.
Then, explore the many iterations and retelling of the novel. One classic is entitled merely “The Haunting,” a 1963 Robert Wise film, starring a young Julie Harris, Claire Bloom and Richard Johnson. This is my favorite, but probably because I watched it first — not long after I read the novel — and it is the standard by which I judge all others.
I was too lazy to do much research on this, but I think just about any movie or series that begins with “The Haunting of” and ends with some kind of dwelling, is based, however loosely, on Jackson’s book.
In 2018, Netflix dropped a mini-series called “The Haunting of Hill House,” 10 episodes that got weirder and weirder and I just couldn’t look away. It was nothing at all like the novel, but it starred, among others, Annabeth Gish and Henry Thomas, of Elliot of “E.T.” fame, and it was so good I slept with the lights on.
Now Netflix has dropped another mini-series, “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” and Henry Thomas is in this one, too. I haven’t started it but my friends tell me they like it. I don’t know if it is based Jackson’s work, but the nights are long and getting colder, why ever not take a peek?
I am not a purist when it comes to adaptations of books into movies, although I used to be. After many years of bitter disappointment, I have learned to appreciate the retelling of a classic story as just that, a different version, with its own sensibilities, that may, or may not, bear much resemblance to the original. It was a freeing moment, and now I try to meet each new movie or mini-series at least halfway.
It is, of course, a singular pleasure when a movie is faithful to the book, like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” or “True Grit” — the second one, not the first.
But back to Hill House. If you read the book, check out a movie or two, maybe the series. If you are intrigued, give some of Shirley Jackson’s other works a try — her short stories or her also creepy “We Have Always Lived in the Castle.”
She wrote, “The Lottery,” that marvelously shocking short story that most of us read in high school. We sat at our desks with our mouths hanging open, trying to be cool, but all of us wanting to squeal. It was just … so wrong.
Shirley Jackson was a dark and talented writer. She knew how to spook us, even when everything seems more or less normal. Or is it?
