We can feel it, can’t we, the loosening of constriction as the ground loosens up for spring?
Kentucky seems to be doing well with distributing the vaccine, and while six weeks ago my friends and I were franticly researching shot sites in Florida, thinking we might shag a shot at a Publix while we were purchasing our fresh shrimp for dinner, now we are planning our first get-together, sans masks, sans restriction, sans worry.
For some reason, it seems to have been easier for some of my pals to find slots for vaccinations in Owensboro, or Madisonville, or Louisa than in Louisville and Lexington. And, like many of us, they didn’t care how far they have to drive if only they can just stand in some line, roll up their sleeves and breathe a sigh of relief.
And for some, as soon as they committed to Louisa — five hours away — a call comes through with an invitation to join a hundred others at a UK sports facility, a college auditorium. Or slots here at the HealthPark, the hospital, independent pharmacies, Kroger.
Already my calendar is beginning to fill in, although I still commit to things in pencil, because we aren’t totally there yet, and even vaccinated it seems we have differing views of what is acceptable behavior.
I was worried this might happen. But even as we make plans, then push them back a safer distance, I am overjoyed just knowing we will be together soon, faces unfettered and full of expression, hugs, maybe, from the more intrepid.
I was still sitting in the hospital’s auditorium waiting for my 15 minutes of observation to be over when I had my second shot, and before my time was up even, I noticed an ease in my breathing — I was concentrating on my breathing anyway because I am half-hypochondriac and I was monitoring for anaphylaxis. And I am only half-kidding, because one of the most difficult aspects of this pandemic for me has been the hyper-vigilance, the constant state of high alert, underpinned by a vague unease.
I looked up to check the clock, looked around at my fellow vaccinated, and was swept with waves of compassion and goodwill in a way I hadn’t experienced in more than a year. And relief — for myself the most, of course, but for them, too, and the health care professionals — so many of them just to get us through the process that day — who are all safer now.
For the past year, the travels in my daily social life have been restricted to doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping and the occasional — very occasional — conversations over the tops of gas pumps as we try to remember how to fill our cars. But now I venture out a bit more, and it feels good.
Except.
Except that I am less diligent about keeping masks on me at all times. The glove compartment was crammed full of masks there for a while. A stack of them sat on the edge of my mantle, easy to grab on my way out the door. My purse had at least five at any given time.
But I don’t think about them quite so much, and this isn’t good.
Just yesterday I had driven a bit out of town for an appointment, only to discover I did not have a single new mask, or even a slightly used one, on me. Not in the glove box, my purse, or tossed in the back seat. There were a couple lying around of course, but all with one broken earpiece, because I am not gentle or careful, and as soon as I get the opportunity, I tear them off my face so I can breathe, and that impacts their life expectancy in a significant way.
I watch certain politicians who have raised the putting on and taking off of the mask to the level of performance art — the slow movements, the looking directly at the camera, the water into wine intensity of it — and it irks me so that I tear my own masks off with more ferocity than necessary.
And so, broken masks for me. Which is why yesterday, I finally dug one dirty and old mask out from under the driver’s seat, earpieces intact, and I put it on upside down, thinking now I will probably contract diphtheria, or plague, or rabies. But even so, there was a lightness in it, dirty mask notwithstanding, and it was easier to take, knowing some kind of end is in sight.
