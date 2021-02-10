The vaccines are rolling out in Owensboro, and every indication is that they are rolling out in the most orderly, efficient manner imaginable. I know of a couple of seniors who have received the vaccine at the hospital, both prepared for chaos and aggravation — complaining in anticipatory fashion all the way there — only to be so pleasantly surprised they can now only speak in reverent and mystified tones when recalling the process.
We are lucky here and while many still wait for their number to come up, it is nice to know that when it does, our health system is well prepared to take care of us.
I continue to struggle with my emotions around COVID — the uncertainty, the fear, the anger. While I am not given to big fits of ire, I find myself short-tempered, especially now when I leave my mask in the car and have to trek back across the parking lot to get it. In the early days, I was gentle with myself, with the rule, and exchanged sheepish grins with others who had turned on their heel to retrieve their masks, too.
Now, I just get teed off. Angry with myself, angry with the rule, angry with the virus that has caused all this. Back to the car I trot, most unpleasant. I stay in this state well past the produce section, well past the deli, and then I see an elderly woman creeping down the aisle, a little bit stooped, reminding me of my mother, her eyes darting above her mask, and my huff disappears and I just feel sad.
As I write this we expect wintry weather, but not the charming kind. That dreaded “wintry mix,” with promises of ice, the absolute worst offender of the winter weather. Real ‘hunker down” weather. I am interested to see how we handle it, having hunkered down for just a few weeks shy of a year. Will it be as nothing? Will it be the straw that breaks the camel’s back? Will it just be one more thing in a long list of things that try our patience and vex us?
And yet, March is just around the corner, and in recent years March has meant spring. Maybe not every day in March, but enough bright days that we polish our garden tools and await the arrival of seed packets at Rural King and Lowe’s. March, with its lengthening days and early morning calls of birds migrating north.
March.
I hate to disparage February, being a February baby, but really, there is a reason it is only 28 days. We just couldn’t stand any more. And this year, it serves as a marker for when we last walked around unafraid, unmasked, with some order to our lives that included a slim semblance of predictability — as much as is ever possible.
I remember sitting with friends in Florida this time last year, perhaps at my birthday dinner, discussing what exactly is this coronavirus. I was quite proud of myself as I informed the table why it is called that — the little red spikes resembling a crown — and we ate our fresh fish and shook our heads in wonder, getting it, but not quite getting it.
While the guys were golfing, we were reading online, and listening to the news, and still, it didn’t sink in. How could it?
But now, some of us are breathing easier, having had the second vaccine already. Others await theirs. Some, hopeful dreamers that they are, prowl every website in five states trying to secure a slot to get their shot. Slots that slam shut as soon as we hear about them. It is amazing how much this has preoccupied the conversations of my friends.
But each new arm that gets that shot is a cause of celebration. Each duct taped X on the floor is cause for gratitude. Someone — on their hands and knees — put it there. Each mask — and now double mask, it seems — is symbolic of solidarity and community care. And soon it will be March. And the crocus and the snowdrops don’t give a fig for viruses. They come to greet us, brighten our days, no matter what.
