Forty teams from seven states -- as far away as Wisconsin -- will be at Diamond Lake Resort on Sept. 20-21 to compete in the 14th annual Grillin' & Chillin' BBQ Cookoff.
The teams can rack up points in the Kansas City Barbeque Society's international championship series while competing for more than $10,000 in local prize money.
"It's going to be another great year," Kenny Jackson, contest chairman, said last week. "We're blessed to have Diamond Lake."
There are several top teams coming, he said -- like the Warren County Pork Choppers and Grey Street, last year's Grillin' & Chillin' champions.
"They're on a roll this year," Jackson said. "They've won several competitions in a row."
He said, "Four or five of the teams are going to the Jack this year. That's the Daytona 500 of grilling."
The Jack Daniel's 2019 World Championship Invitational Barbecue on Oct. 25-26 will feature 90 international teams and a $10,000 prize for the winning team.
"We're the oldest contest (affiliated with the KCBS) in the state now," Jackson said. "And we're part of the Jim Beam Showdown again this year."
That contest in Springfield on Oct. 4-5, features cooks from six other contests across the state.
It has $6,000 in prize money.
Grillin' & Chillin' is also the Kentucky State Championship BBQ Cookoff.
Jackson has been with Grillin' & Chillin' since the beginning.
He's hoping more people from the area will come out this year to sample the barbecue and meet the teams.
People can also check out the equipment the teams use.
In 2016, Tony Bunce and John Gambrill of Historic BBQ came to the competition in a $100,000 barbecue joint on wheels -- a long black trailer pulled by a black truck.
Prize money goes to the Top 5 overall teams and the Top 10 in each category.
Jackson said the event is raising money for Puzzle Pieces this year.
"It's such a great organization," he said. "We've raised thousands of dollars for nonprofits through the years. We're tickled to give back."
Jackson said, "I'm a member of the Kentucky Cookers. We do mostly fundraisers these days. And I like doing that."
The cooking teams arrive on Sept. 20 and cooking begins early on Sept. 21.
Sampler plates should be ready by 11 a.m. on Sept. 21, Jackson said.
Chicken will be turned into the judges at noon, pork ribs at 12:30 p.m., pork at 1 p.m. and beef brisket at 1:30 p.m.
Awards will be presented at 4 p.m. in Diamond Lake's Good Time Theatre.
Diamond Lake is at 7301 Hobbs Road near West Louisville.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
