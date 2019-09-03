GRITS program to spend $2M on new fleet vehicles

Audubon Area Community Services' GRITS (Green River Intra-county Transit System) program is in the process of replacing more than 25% of its fleet.
The acquisition of 45 new buses to the fleet will cost roughly $2.2 million, said GRITS Transportation Director Dan Lanham.
The new additions will be a combination of 12-and-two (12 passengers and two wheelchairs) as well as eight-and-one (eight passengers and one wheelchair) buses.
"We will be spending the money on 45 new units," he said. "The money was gathered through four different grant streams through the Office of Transportation Delivery, a part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The first part of the funding was awarded last year toward the end of March and we recently received the rest of the funding in July of this year,"
The program has been in existence since 1977. It is the second largest offered through Audubon Area Community Services with more than 129 employees overseeing an operation that provides rides to roughly 2,500 people a day spread out over 22 counties, Lanham said.
For a Medicaid trip, patrons call 72 hours in advance with a detailed description of their need and destination. Those that are paying for the service are required to contact the GRIT offices 24 hours in advance, he said.
"Virtually those 2,500 trips are like a jigsaw puzzle every day," he said. "Because we aren't fixed route, they may be different every day. We typically go to Louisville two or three times a day and Nashville probably twice a week. We can go anywhere in the U.S. if someone is willing to pay or there is a program willing to pay."
As far as the decommissioned buses, the program typically sells those on eBay to offset costs, he said.
"The state guidelines typically say we need to replace them (buses) every four years or 100,000 miles," he said. "But, there is never enough available funding to follow that. Most are four to five years old and a majority will have in excess of 200,000 miles on it. Luckily, we have an amazing maintenance staff that keeps them all going well. Typically, we start the minimum bidding at $500 and we get $3,000 a vehicle. That money will go back into the fleet and pay for modifications like graphics, etc."
The reason that the program has continued to thrive and grow over the decades is because it provides a valuable community service, he said.
"Anyone can utilize the service," he said. "We take patrons shopping, out to eat; essentially anywhere. There are multiple programs that people ride under, and that is where it can get more complicated. Medicaid transportation is one of the biggest things that we provide. It isn't a matter of a free ride; these folks don't have reliable transportation. Some are in families where, because of their situation, can't be facilitated in a standard automobile. I have been here for 13 years and it is amazing what the program does for people."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
