Audubon Area Community Services' Green River Intra-county Transit System officials hope the coming months will show a boost in their Medicaid funding.
In October 2018, GRITS' Medicaid rates were slashed by 26% by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, cutting $3 million from the program's $13 million annual budget. Medicaid funding makes up roughly 96% of the program's budget, said GRITS Transportation Director Dan Lanham.
"We were forced to cut some services and positions to get back where we needed to be," he said. "We had to cut out services like free transportation to veterans for medical appointments, our participation in Honor Flight, paid fare transportation for Saturdays, as well as services to other organizations that needed help. We had to cut all of that out, and in some instances, we had to raise our rates.
"We do a contract with the city, and we had to ask for them to aid us some. It wasn’t a huge increase, but every little bit helps. We also had to cut out some services that took people from outlying counties or cities into Owensboro and Henderson. We also had to cut answering service, management and maintenance positions. We had to do a lot of things, and all of them were unpleasant.
"We get paid a dollar amount per individual that is Medicaid eligible in the territory we serve," he said. "We serve 20 counties and roughly 170,000 people at a relatively small dollar amount of $5 to $7 a person monthly. Transportation is less than 1% of the overall Medicaid budget. On the state level, I think they were just trying to cut their budget any way possible."
To stay afloat, GRITS was forced to seek federal aid through grants, a position that program officials would rather not be in, he said.
"We have had to take federal funds because the Medicaid revenue wasn’t enough to operate," he said. "Fortunately we were able to offset some of that, but a bulk was for equipment. We were able to get $550,000 toward operations, which certainly helps, but it isn't $3 million."
For now, they can only wait and hope that the next few months will yield an uptick in Medicaid rates and give GRITS some breathing room, but nothing is certain, he said.
"We don't know when but we are hoping there will be an increase in the rate," he said. "We don’t think it will be 26%, but it will be helpful. Why the drastic cut, I can’t answer that one. People don't realize it, but this is a tremendous service. You read in the newspapers and see television news about all of these people on Medicaid that shouldn't be on there and are taking advantage; these people that ride with us need this service. ... We take them to their medical appointments, which in many cases is life-sustaining."
