As local governments and “essential” store chains scramble to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 spread, the general public remains the greatest threat to the safety of frontline workers.
On Monday, Kroger announced further steps that began Tuesday to limit the number of people who enter their stores at a time, said Erin Grant, Kroger corporate affairs manager and media relations.
“Kroger is taking every step possible to ensure associate safety and manage customer counts,” she said. “In areas where the localities have ordered additional restrictions, we are following the stricter guidelines. We have pulled back customer capacity to an average of 30% in our local stores and are requesting only one adult per household with limited exceptions.”
Aside from the limiting of customers per square foot, the company has also instituted more intense use of its QueVision tech, which utilizes infrared sensors and predictive analytics; personal protective equipment, temperature checks as well as one-way aisles. While these are all steps in the right direction, workers are still at risk, especially in regard to the public not adhering to social distancing practices, said Rob Hayes, Louisville based Kroger employee and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 227 chief union steward.
“A lot of our older employees don’t feel safe,” he said. “When Kroger gave us masks and hand sanitizer that was helpful, the more they do the better. They limited our capacity today (Tuesday). Cashiers are especially at risk, they are dealing with new people constantly. In our store, it still seems like too many people; they don’t want to limit customers more than they have to. Even with cuts, no one was waiting outside to get in.”
While the number of people in the store at once has decreased, the overall impact and number of people who come to shop hasn’t changed much, he said.
“People are the most frightening thing,” he said. “People have certainly taken more time to thank us and that has been nice, but you can’t control people and you don’t know where they have been before coming into the store. We have seen people come in with their entire families. There isn’t anything to do so it is a way to get out. There are a lot of bored people out there and it seems like bringing the whole family to the store has become a thing. If people could just come one at a time, get what they need and head home, that would be a huge help.”
While “essential” retailers are taking steps to limit capacity, local governments have taken it a step further, said Billy Peek, Danville-based Kroger employee and Local 227 Chief Steward.
“On Friday, our city commission passed an ordinance limiting capacity to 25% of the maximum capacity set by the fire code. Myself with my fellow associates and our management worked to get a system into place that includes associates counting at the door as people enter and exit the store. So far, it has gone well; the most people have had to wait has been five to six minutes.”
Even with those changes, Peek, who has been away from his son for more than three weeks to limit the potential of exposure, believes even those limits are too generous, he said.
“We are making more changes and most customers has been grateful for the precautions, but there is always one in every crowd so to speak,” he said. “We have been thanked more in the past few days than we have been thanked in the past 10 years. The big issue is people bringing in their entire family. I think we have done a great job in our store so far, but the grocery retail business is a hard business when reacting to these things because everyone needs to eat, we (Kroger) are trying to play it safe while making policies that benefit the associate and consumer.”
As Gov. Andy Beshear has highlighted every day since the onset of the of the pandemic, it comes to people as individuals to stem the impact of COVID-19, and assertion that Local 227 Communications Director Caitlin Blair shares.
“I think that telling the stories of these workers is important, especially in reminding people of the difficult times we are all facing,” she said. “One of the things that makes me love this state is generally how warm people are and how much they care. It is hard to go from being warm and open to having to pull back. This is the kind of situation where it means a lot for our workers to to be appreciated, but we all have to do better at doing the right thing together.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
