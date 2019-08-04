Group plans to ask for earlier curfew for juveniles

The founder of My Brother's Keeper, an Owensboro group looking to reduce drug crime and violence, plans to ask the Owensboro City Commission to make the city's curfew earlier for juveniles.
Tim Collier, who founded the group in June, said members were meeting last Wednesday to finalize their proposal, and the group plans to make a presentation to commissioners in the near future. The current city curfew is 1 a.m.
The group was formed in response to shootings that have occurred in the city and county since January. As a result of the spike in violence, the Owensboro Police Department reactivated its flex team, a special unit focused on drug and gun crime, earlier this summer.
When asked if the flex team has had an impact, Collier said criminal activity seems to have "calmed down quite a bit" on the city's west side.
"The problem right now is the curfew," Collier said. "Kids don't have to be in the house until 1 a.m.
"It's nothing to see 75 to 200 kids gathering" after curfew, Collier said.
Meanwhile, the group is working on plans to reinstate a summer work program for juveniles.
"We know we won't be able to get it together for this year, but we hope to have it by next summer," Collier said.
Owensboro Public Schools board member Michael Johnson said the plan is to build on the program formerly run by the Green River Area Development District.
Johnson said he is "working with My Brother's Keeper in a citizen capacity" and not as a member of the school board.
"We've discussed it with the mayor and he is working on a piece," Johnson said. The group has also discussed the plan with Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
The program would be aimed at teens between the ages of 14 and 18, and would be more than just a summer jobs program, Johnson said.
"We want it to have a financial literacy piece and also a mentor piece," he said. The program hopes to teach participants about "having a work ethic and understanding how to make an honest living, and keep them engaged and out of trouble," Johnson said.
"We are trying to find the funding," Johnson said. "... The program is already in place -- it's just the funding we are looking for."
There are various plans in the works to help reduce crime and some changes have already been made.
The city's parks department, for example, extended Dugan Best Recreation Center's summer hours to 9 p.m. Parks officials are also looking for ways to make the center more enticing to juveniles by adding equipment and programs.
The H.L. Neblett Center is also working to create Western Academy at the Neblett, a Saturday program that will help black males, beginning in elementary school, improve their math and reading test scores. The academy will also focus on STEM education and exposing students to successful black men who can serve as role models.
Everybody is trying to fix the problem," Collier said. "... The first step we had to make was making people aware of the problem."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
