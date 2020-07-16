A group has organized what it’s call a “Save the Confederate Statue” rally that’s set to be held Aug. 1 on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.
The rally, beginning at 10 a.m., is meant to offer a forum for those Owensboro-Daviess County residents that believe that the Confederate monument should remain where it has been for 120 years, and feel that they have not been heard through the process, said Jack Gish, leader of the save the monument group.
“Myself and Dale Roberts have put in the work and taken the reigns of organizing everyone,” he said. “I feel that the event at KWC (Kentucky Wesleyan College) was hush-hush and no one really knew about it until it was going on. When those in attendance that were in opposition of the statue’s removal tried to speak, they were shut down and that is what has been going on, even when it comes to the (Daviess Fiscal Court) commission.”
The rally is meant to not only bring those in favor of keeping the statue on the grounds of the courthouse together, but also offer education about the statue and its historical relevance outside of the “negative narrative” that has arisen nationally surrounding similar Confederate iconography.
Locally and on a national scale, the movement to remove or rename everything associated with the Confederacy has gone too far, he said.
“The NAACP brought this issue up in 2017 and no one really cared enough at the time to do anything with it,” he said. “Now everyone has jumped onto the Black Lives Matter movement and want to see these monuments destroyed. It is unnecessary. It won’t change history or the way that people felt then. We don’t know of anyone approving slavery and we can’t judge what was acceptable then by today’s standards. This is a memorial for people that fought for what they believed in at the time, and we can’t judge what was acceptable then by today’s standards. Slavery was horrible and no one would argue that.”
Amid ongoing pressure around the commonwealth to remove Confederate statues on courthouse lawns led by Gov. Andy Beshear, Daviess Fiscal Court was slated to vote on returning the statue to the Daughters of the Confederacy Kentucky Chapter on June 30.
Instead the court, through a motion presented by County Commissioner George Wathen and backed by commissioners Charlie Castlen and Mike Koger, voted to delay the vote until Aug. 6. Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly dissented.
Prior to the delay, a seeming compromise was made that would have seen the court move the monument to private property owned by the DOC south of Panther Creek on U.S. 431 where a pre-existing monument for the Battle of Panther Creek stands. Gish is not opposed to compromise, but not at the expense of the statue, he said.
“We would like to see it where it is,” he said. “A compromise would be for the NAACP to finance a monument in honor of what they would like to see and have it placed at the courthouse. The South gets hit hard over the slavery issue like it is the only place that it happened. The Confederate flag flew for four years; the rest of that time slavery existed under the American and British flag. The point is, removing monuments won’t erase the darker parts of our history. Slavery was horrible, but we need to start educating based on the whole narrative. Education is key; my job through this has been educating myself. There were Black people that fought for the confederacy voluntarily and fought not with those that owned them, but with people they called friends. There are multiple sides to this issue and we would like to see that statue be used as an educational tool.”
Aside from gathering like minded individuals in the pro-statue camp, the rally will also host speakers from the Daughters of the Confederacy, Sons of Confederate Veterans as well as H.K. Edgerton, former president of the Asheville, North Carolina chapter of the NAACP and African-American member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
