Three groups will partner to celebrate this year’s 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and to honor black women who fought for equality in the suffrage movement.
The NAACP, American Association of University Women and H.L. Neblett Community Center will host an event at 2 p.m. Sunday at the H. L. Neblett Community Center, 801 W. Fifth St. The theme is Lifting as We Climb.
The event is free to the public.
Besides celebrating the ratification of the 19th Amendment in August 1920, the event will feature black women who participate in the political process, said the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP chapter.
“We wanted to focus on black women because during the suffrage movement there was a split within the movement amongst our white counterparts of whether to exclude or include black women,” Randolph said. “Often, they were excluded.”
On Sunday, Yager Burroughs Lewis will act as emcee in honor of her mother, the late Olive Burroughs, who was the first black woman elected to the Owensboro City Commission.
Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright will be featured as the city’s first black woman to serve as mayor pro-tem.
Singer and philanthropist Alma Randolph will perform. Randolph was selected because she was the first black woman elected as Ohio County commissioner.
Intergenerational Flow will perform an interpretive dance, and the program will include the reading of “Ain’t I a Woman,” which was written by women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth.
Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott will be the event’s keynote speaker.
Scott serves District 41, which includes Louisville. According to her legislative profile, she defeated a 34-year incumbent in 2016 to become the first black woman in nearly two decades to serve in the Kentucky legislature.
She has taught English in China and worked as an adjunct faculty member at Bellarmine University and Jefferson Community and Technical College.
Scott graduated from the first class of Emerge Kentucky, a program that prepares Democratic women to enter politics.
She was awarded the 2011 national Woman of Vision Award by the Ms. Foundation for Women. She has been featured as a “Daughter of Greatness” at the Muhammad Ali Center.
Scott was unavailable to comment.
During the suffrage movement, black women fought on two fronts — race and gender — for equality, Randolph said.
Locally, black women gained more of a voice after the Owensboro NAACP was founded in 1947. It allowed them to participate on a political level.
“Many black women suffragists are lost to history due to neglect and (lack of) inclusion into the historical narrative,” Randolph said. “The AAUW is making a conscious effort to change the narrative by working with Owensboro NAACP, H. L. Neblett Community Center and Owensboro Human Relations Commission to change the narrative from exclusion to inclusion of black women in our political process and historical narrative.”
