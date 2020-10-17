Way back in March, when the coronavirus pandemic first struck, I was one of many people in our community who was sent home with instructions to work remotely. As it turned out, this kept me busier than if I had been at the office in person, but that’s another story.
This story is about how very early on in that experience, it occurred to me that this was a golden opportunity to do something I’d been wanting to do for a long time, but didn’t want to go through that awkward transition phase publicly.
It was time to let my hair grow out.
First I will mention that my mom — to me, the most beautiful woman who ever lived — had grey hair all my life, and even before that. Mom’s hair was the color of soft summer storm clouds, and it was beautiful.
Her own mother’s hair was pure white, and had been since she was a young woman too.
So it was not surprising that my own hair — once dark brown, almost black — started changing when I was in my early 20s. The difference was that I decided to color my hair.
And so I did. Just the cheap do-it-yourself box kits from the store, but what a pain in the wazoo to touch it up every few weeks to keep that skunky stripe of roots from showing.
As the years went on, I got more and more careless about it. And now that I was being sent home to live in isolation for — who knew? Two weeks? Two months? Forever? — it was time to embrace my inner Elsa and let it go, let it go.
I wasn’t sure how long this process would take. And there’s no other way to say it: For a while, it looked pretty weird to have hair in two very different colors. But I have a cowboy hat and a lot of ballcaps, so on the few occasions that I had to go out in public, I just made the best of it and moved on.
Gradually, the brown ends faded to lighter and lighter shades, and the grey roots grew longer and longer.
By the time beauty salons reopened, I was ready for a complete transition. As it turned out, even cutting my hair pretty short still left some light brown ends, but after another couple of months and another couple of cuts, here I am — just as I am.
When this experiment first began, I had wondered what color my hair would turn out to really be: My mom’s grey? Grandma’s white? I would say it’s kind of a mix of both — kind of a silvery color, maybe, like snow in the shadows.
Also at first, I wasn’t sure if I was going to like the final result, but knew I could always color it again. As it turns out, I DO like it.
The only problem I’ve encountered was when I went to get my new Real ID card. They stand you up against a white wall to take your picture. The woman who took my picture looked at the result on her screen and said, “Hmm. Let me try again.”
And again. And again.
She took my picture about 20 times. My white hair kept blending into the white wall.
“Surely I am not the only old person in the world getting a new identification card,” I said.
We turned out the lights. We closed the window shades. We closed the office door. Nothing seemed to help, but finally, she said, “Well, we’ll submit this one and see what happens.”
As with pretty much everything else in my life, I don’t really care what anyone else thinks, but each time I saw any of my grandchildren for the first time after my metamorphosis, I asked them, “What do you think? Do you like Granma’s hair?”
Briley said, “Yes! It’s very pretty!”
Brody said, “Uh-huh. Can I have a cookie?”
Zeke said, “I like it, Granma! It looks like cobwebs!”
Well, there’s a compliment I never received as a brunette.
So here I am, cookies and cobwebs and all: The new me.
The real me.
