Owensboro and Daviess County public schools are two of 13 districts to receive funding from the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative to go toward mental health services for students.
According to Melissa Biggerstaff, GRREC associate executive director, this is a federally funded grant through the U.S. Department of Education and totals $3.9 million over five years. Owensboro schools will receive $35,000 for five years and DCPS will receive $60,000 for five years.
"So the big scopes of work that will take place, as part of the grant funding, is that all school districts will have a mental health counselor who is fully licensed to be able to counsel with individual students as well as groups and families," Biggerstaff, adding that another aspect of the grant is training will be provided.
All 13 districts who are receiving the grant will have all their staff trained, from certified to classified, in trauma-informed care, mental health first aid and emotional poverty.
Biggerstaff said the training will help the entire school community "look at mental health differently."
"Our goal is to remove barriers and to increase access to mental health counseling, so students and families can think about that the same way that we think about any other health-related issue," she said. "So we are really trying to de-stigmatize mental health issues as a whole."
Matthew Constant, OPS chief academic officer, said districts have the option to use the funds to hire a mental health counselor or to use the funds to defray the cost of an already-employed staff member who provides direct mental health services to students. OPS is choosing to use the funds to defray the cost of a licensed therapist already working for the district.
Constant said this grant feeds into the strategic goal the district has had over the past few years to place more of an emphasis on mental health services for students, and "taking care of them in that way so that we can better focus on what happens inside the classroom by breaking down some of those obstacles."
He said, unfortunately, children these days are experiencing more trauma and having more and more trauma-induced events in their lives that they are bringing into the school building with them.
"It's making it more and more difficult to get at the academic learning that needs to take place," he said. "When GRREC came to us with an opportunity to apply for a collaborative large grant that would focus in on this, we were in. This will be a welcome help for us."
Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, said the district is using its grant money to hire another full-time mental health provider, and that the position has already been posted.
Shutt said the district is excited about the money for another mental health provider, but that the other services the grant will provide will also be a big help for staff and students.
"The grant is pretty expansive on what it will offer us as far as continuing to equip our staff and their capacity in the schools to service our students," she said.
The grant will allow for staff members to be trained, and for one of the district's mental health providers to attend GRREC meetings once a month to network with other mental health providers in the region "to ensure we are doing the best for our students," Shutt said.
"At Daviess County, we feel very fortunate to be chosen through GRREC to be part of this grant, and we are really looking forward to all the opportunity it's going to offer our district," she said.
Muhlenberg County Public Schools and Ohio County Public Schools also received funding from this GRREC grant.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
