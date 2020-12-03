The Daviess County Gun Club is ending its 2020 season with a bang.
Beginning on Friday and running through Sunday, the gun club will be hosting a weekend-long fundraiser to support Puzzle Pieces before the club closes for the season on Dec. 13.
Puzzle Pieces is a nonprofit that provides a safe environment for individuals with intellectual disabilities and promotes independence, life skills, community access and involvement, social interaction, communication, self-worth and build trusting relationships between clients, staff and families.
Holding a charity event in its final weeks is becoming a tradition at the fledgling gun club at the behest of Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. The club hosted a fundraiser that benefited the Goodfellows Club last year.
The hope is that area duck hunters will turn out before the opening of duck season on Monday to help boost attendance and the donation to Puzzle Pieces, said Ross Leigh, Daviess County Parks and Recreation director.
“There are a lot of folks that visit us to prepare for the opening of duck season,” he said. “Our manager, Zach Crisp, will be working prior to the weekend to not only set up community-friendly targets, but set targets that are geared toward our duck hunters. We are encouraging our local duck hunters to stop by, warm up and support a great organization like Puzzle Pieces.”
Holding the fundraiser late in the year is not only a great way for the gun club to wrap up its inventory, but it provides a unique marketing and fundraising opportunity for area nonprofits outside of the traditional means, said Leigh.
“It is a great opportunity to cross market and a unique and fun way to raise funds,” he said. “It is also a great opportunity for us because those organizations will encourage folks to come out to support their cause that may have never been to the gun club before. It is really a unique opportunity not only for the parks department but for the community as well.”
The Puzzle Pieces event begins on Friday and runs through Sunday. For more information about the fundraiser or the Daviess County Gun Club, contact Club Manager Zach Crisp at 270-313-5800.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
